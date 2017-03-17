Lincoln's new 911 radio system is about halfway done

Lincoln's new 911 radio system is well underway.

It's about half completed.

Lincoln entered a contract with Motorola for the upgrades last year to upgrade the system, which is around 30 years old.

Public Safety Director Tom Casady said things are moving along well so far.

“This is a complex network. It's not something you just buy and plug into the wall. It takes a tremendous amount of engineering and planning, but it's gone quite smoothly,” Lincoln’s Public Safety Director Tom Casady said.

As a part of the transition, Lincoln's 911 center will be under construction soon.

It has moved its operations into Fire Station 14 for the time being.

Casady said the center will have to be entirely re–done to accommodate the changes.

"The 911 center is being taken down to its shell and starting over from scratch a lot has changed in 30 years,” Casady said.

Casady said the next step of the progress will be to look at Lincoln’s radio towers.

Then, installing the new equipment and training the staff will follow.

He's somewhat concerned about the strength of the towers and if they will meet the new equipment's requirements.

Any needed modifications are already budgeted.

"We had expected and anticipated that we might have to do some work, but until we know exactly what that is I'll be a little uneasy,” he said.

This is being paid for by the quarter cent sales tax increase for three years voters approved in 2015.

The money will not only fund this, but three more fire stations and a joint fire and police station.

Total bill?

It’s about $36 million.

The radio upgrade alone is about $12.5 million and $5 million has already been spent.

The city plans to able to flip the switch of the updated radio system by the end of this year.