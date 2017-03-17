Creighton Men's Basketball Falls in NCAA Opener To Rhode Island

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: CU Media Relations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The 2016-17 Creighton men's basketball season came to an end on Friday, with the Bluejays falling 84-72 to Rhode Island in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.



The sixth-seeded Bluejays (25-10) never led in the contest, snapping a streak of eight straight postseason appearances with at least one victory.



With the win, 11th-seeded URI (25-9) advances to meet third-seeded and ninth-ranked Oregon on Sunday. A start time and television network will be announced later on Friday night.



Rhode Island held the Bluejays without a field goal for the first 4:48 of the game before a trey by Khyri Thomas cut URI's deficit to 6-4. The Rams led the entire first half, with Creighton tying the score at 17-all on a corner three-pointer from Cole Huff. URI responded and led by as much as nine (33-24) before a Justin Patton basket in the final 25 seconds of the half.



Patton and Thomas paced CU with eight points in the first half, while URI was led by nine from Jeff Dowtin. The Rams won the rebound battle 23-18 and outscored the Jays 14-10 in the paint.



URI scored the first four points of the second half to take its first double-figure lead of the afternoon at 37-26.



Creighton continued to battle, slowly cutting into the lead. Thomas scored on one end, then ran through a pass for a steal on URI's ensuing trip. Thomas led a fast break and fed Ronnie Harrell Jr. for a slam as URI called timeout with 8:53 left and a 53-48 lead.



Creighton would come no closer, as the Rams hit their free throws and staved off a Bluejay comeback with timely buckets.



Harrell Jr. had a career-best 15 points to go with five rebounds and four assists, tying him with Foster for team scoring honors. Also in double-figures was Thomas, who had 10 and seven rebounds. The Bluejays shot 40 percent for the half and shot 30.4 percent from three-point land (7-23).



URI was paced by a career-high 21 points from Dowtin and 17 more Kuran Iverson. The Rams made 28-of-29 free throws to start the day before missing its final two shots. Rhode Island won the rebound battle 38-37 and led 12-7 in fast break points.



The game was the final one for Creighton seniors Cole Huff, Isaiah Zierden and Zach Hanson. Creighton went 114-60 in the past five seasons with three NCAA Tournament trips.



NOTES: Creighton's 2,864 points were a school-record for one season ... Creighton's 1,078 field goals were also a record for a single-season ... Creighton made a three-pointer for the 783rd consecutive game ... Khyri Thomas has made at least one three-pointer in 14 straight contests ... Marcus Foster has scored in double-figures each of Creighton's last 18 games ... Creighton's reserves outscored the Rhode Island bench, 32-4 after the game featured no bench points at halftime ... Justin Patton shot 3-of-12 from the field, finishing at 67.6 percent from the field on the season. That ranked second-best in NCAA history among freshmen, trailing only Hampton's Michael Freeman (67.8 percent) in 2006-07. The best previous mark by a "major conference" freshman had been 66.5 percent by Arkansas' Sidney Moncrief in 1975-76 ... Patton led the team with 72 dunks, as well as with 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game ... Marcus Foster led Creighton with 18.2 points per game, 73 three-pointers made and 75 free throws made, while Khyri Thomas led the team 52 steals.