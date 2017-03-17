Safety tips from gun experts after two close calls in Lincoln

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria found in rodent and wildlife urine.More >>
Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria found in rodent and wildlife urine.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities.More >>
A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities.More >>
A little teary, then mad - that was Aja Martin's reaction to the large orange swastika painted on the side of The Creamery Building in the Haymarket where she works.More >>
A little teary, then mad - that was Aja Martin's reaction to the large orange swastika painted on the side of The Creamery Building in the Haymarket where she works.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>
The controversial Costco chicken plant to be built in Fremont will break ground tomorrow.More >>
The controversial Costco chicken plant to be built in Fremont will break ground tomorrow.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and Aetna Health announced two weeks ago they would drop their Affordable Care Act-compliant plans for 2018.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and Aetna Health announced two weeks ago they would drop their Affordable Care Act-compliant plans for 2018.More >>
Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.More >>
Officials say it was the high winds that caused the damage to trees.More >>