Safety tips from gun experts after two close calls in Lincoln

A scare for neighbors last night in a west Lincoln neighborhood.

Police say a man was cleaning his gun when he pulled the trigger, thinking it was empty.

It wasn't.

The bullet was found in wall of a child's bedroom one house over.

Nobody was injured in the incident - but that wasn't the case for a Lincoln man who took his grand kids to shooting range near 44th and Superior on Monday.

Police say he accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to unload a gun in his truck.

"The most important thing: keep your finger off the trigger until you know the gun is unloaded and safe," said Jim Clark, owner of Big Shots shooting range.

Clark says basic safety precautions should have prevented both of these incidents.

"If they would have simply dropped that magazine and ensured that the chamber was clear, there wouldn't have been a problem," he said.

Clark says accidental discharges like these are common, but says there are simple steps you can take to be safe.

For starters, he says guns should never be unloaded next to ammunition, and that they should be kept away from anyone who doesn't know how to properly handle them.

"There's simple lock boxes that can do that very, very easily for less than 50 dollars - or a 20 dollar lock on your gun can prevent a serious accident from happening," he said.

Big Shots offers shooter safety courses for all skill levels.

You can find more information on their website: http://www.bigshotsrange.com/.