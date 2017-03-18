The Latest: Paris airport suspect known to anti-terror force

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

French police say a man was shot to death after trying to seize the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport.

The Paris prosecutors' office says the 39-year-old suspected attacker had already crossed authorities' radar for suspected Islamic extremism.

Prosecutors say Saturday that the suspect's house was among scores searched in November 2015 in the immediate aftermath of suicide bomb-and-gun attacks that killed 130 people in Paris. Those searches targeted people with suspected radical leanings.

After the airport attack on Saturday, the suspect's father and brother were detained by police for questioning — part of standard police operations in such cases.

A national police official said the incident occurred Saturday morning at Orly, and the soldier is part of the Sentinelle special force installed around France to protect sensitive sites after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

Police evacuated part of the airport and warned visitors in a tweet to avoid the airport while the police operation was underway.

The shooting came after a similar incident last month at the Louvre Museum. France remains under a state of emergency.

For the latest from ABC News, click here.