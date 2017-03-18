Live Happy Wall comes to Lincoln

Posted By: Abigail Wood

An international movement landed in our hometown Saturday. Gateway Mall hosted the Live Happy wall. It's part of a movement to spread happiness and acts of kindness. Lincoln had to apply to get the honor:

"We are the only wall in the Midwest," said coordinator Phyllis Anderson. "And the only wall between here and California, so we're very excited to have been chosen."

The event had live music, dancing, and crafts for kids. The movement, which extends outside the United States as well, seeks to bring people together through acts of service.

"We celebrate 30 days of Happy Acts," explained coordinator Dee Cumms. "For example: doing something for someone else, getting them a cup of coffee, bringing them breakfast to the office, a Day of Forgiveness..."

And for every note on the wall, Life Happy donates one dollar to the Lincoln's Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter.