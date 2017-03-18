LPD releases St. Patty's enforcement results

Lincoln Police said they had a relatively calm St. Patrick's Day on Friday.

Officials responded to 27 alcohol-related calls Friday, which they said is pretty low for a typical Friday night.

Overall, six DUI's were issued. Officials said that's about the normal number they issue for a Friday.

The numbers are up from last St. Patrick's day -- which was on a Thursday. Then, LPD responded to 6 alcohol related calls and didn't issue any DUI's.

There were 35 recorded accidents in the Capital City Friday.