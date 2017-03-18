Nebraska completes doubleheader sweep with 9-3 Win

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - A six-run sixth inning powered the Nebraska softball team past New Mexico State in Saturday's nightcap at Bowlin Stadium, as the Huskers completed a doubleheader sweep with a 9-3 win in game two.

NU trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of fifth inning of game two before once again rallying for the win. The Huskers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game before exploding for the six-run sixth inning. With the win, Nebraska improved to 6-16 on the season and clinched its first winning weekend of the season by winning the first two games of the three-game series with the Aggies (9-13).

Nebraska pounded out 13 hits, including four doubles. Senior MJ Knighten, juniors Laura Barrow, Kaylan Jablonski, Taylor Otte and Austen Urness and sophomore Alyvia Simmons all produced multi-hit games for the Big Red. Jablonski was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, tying her career high in hits. Knighten was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, while Simmons and Barrow both had a pair of hits and two RBIs. Otte finished 2-for-3 to mark her first career multi-hit game.

In the circle, Jablonski earned the start and allowed three runs in 5.0 innings. Senior Cassie McClure (4-5) earned the win in relief, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings.

New Mexico State took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a two-out bloop RBI single from leadoff hitter Rachel Rodriguez.

Nebraska stranded runners at second and third in the bottom of the second before the Huskers tied the game with a single run in the bottom of the third. In the third, Knighten reached on a two-out single and advanced to second on an error. She then scored on an RBI double from junior Austen Urness.

The Huskers had the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth following a pair of walks and a hit batter before freshman Tristen Edwards flew out to the warning track in left for the final out.

In the top of the fifth, three of the first four New Mexico State hitters doubled, allowing the Aggies to take a 3-1 lead.

Nebraska answered back in the bottom of the frame when Jablonski's one-out RBI double scored Knighten, who drew a leadoff walk and stole second. Barrow tied the game with a two-out, RBI single up the middle that plated Jablonski. Otte then singled and McClure walked to load the bases before a ground out kept the game tied.

The Huskers then grabbed a 9-3 lead with the six-run sixth inning. The inning started with an error and Knighten gave the Huskers a lead with an RBI double. Urness followed with an RBI single to make it 5-3. A sacrifice bunt from freshman Alexis Perry put two runners in scoring position before freshman pinch runner Bree Boruff scored on a wild pitch. Barrow then reached on an infield single that scored Jablonski to give the Huskers a 7-3 lead. Simmons wrapped up the scoring with a two-run double to left.

McClure worked around a leadoff single in the top of the seventh to secure her team-leading fourth win of the year.

Nebraska and New Mexico State wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at Noon, and the Huskers then travel to Wichita, Kan., following the game to take on the Wichita State Shockers on Monday at 5 p.m.