Dudley Pins his way to third place at NCAAs

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

St. Louis, Mo. – Senior TJ Dudley (184) led the Huskers in the medal round with a third-place finish during Session V of the NCAA Championships at the Scottrade Center on Saturday.

Nebraska enters the final session in ninth place with 59.5 points. Penn State wrapped up the team title with 122 points, while Ohio State (106) and Oklahoma State (99) currently round out the top three.

Dudley, a three-time All-American, pinned No. 3 seed Sammy Brooks (Iowa) in 2:38. The fall came after Dudley won a 15-8 decision over No. 4 seed Nolan Boyd (Oklahoma State) earlier in the session. Dudley, who went 6-1 at the tournament, finishes his senior season with a 33-5 record. He took runner-up honors at the 2016 NCAA Championships after finishing eighth in 2015.

Tyler Berger (157) and Aaron Studebaker (197) each finished fifth during Session V. Berger, a sophomore making his second career NCAA appearance, went 1-1 on Saturday. He fell to No. 2 seed Michael Kemerer (Iowa), 10-1, before downing seventh-seeded Dylan Palacio (Cornell) in the fifth-place bout, 6-3. Berger led the Huskers with 36 wins this season.

Studebaker, making his third NCAA appearance, earned a spot on the podium for the first time in his career and managed to split his matches on Saturday. He lost to No. 3 seed Kollin Moore (Ohio State), 8-4, but responded with a 9-0 major decision over sixth-seeded Preston Weigel (Oklahoma State) in his following match. Studebaker, a senior from Raymond, Neb., finishes the season with a 33-10 mark.

Senior Eric Montoya, a two-time All-American, took sixth place at 133 pounds. He dropped narrow decisions to No. 1 seed Nathan Tomasello (Ohio State) and No. 3 seed Kaid Brock (Oklahoma State) on Saturday. Montoya, who took fifth place at last year’s tournament, finishes this season with a 30-7 record.

Session VI begins tonight at 7 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN3.

NCAA Championships

March 16-18, 2017

Scottrade Center

St. Louis, Mo.

125 pounds

First Round: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) dec. Brock Hudkins (NIU), 9-2

Second Round: #12 Sean Fausz (NCST) dec. #5 Tim Lambert (NEB), 3-1

Consolation Second Round: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) dec. Jose Rodriguez (OHST), 6-1

Consolation Third Round: #5 Tim Lambert (NEB) pin #13 Shakur Laney (OHIO), 5:57

Consolation Fourth Round: #2 Joey Dance (VT) sudden victory-1 #5 Tim Lambert (NEB), 3-1

Finish: Round of 12 (3-2 record)

133 pounds

First Round: #7 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. Mark Grey (CORN), 6-1

Second Round: #7 Eric Montoya (NEB) major dec. #10 John Erneste (MIZZ), 14-2

Quarterfinals: #2 Seth Gross (SDSU) major dec. #7 Eric Montoya (NEB), 11-1

Consolation Fourth Round: #7 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. Scott Delvecchio (RUT), 8-5

Consolation Quarterfinals: #7 Eric Montoya (NEB) dec. #9 Scotty Parker (LEH), 7-1

Consolation Semifinals: #1 Nathan Tomasello (OHST) dec. #7 Eric Montoya (NEB), 4-1

Fifth-Place Match: #3 Kaid Brock (OKST) dec. #7 Eric Montoya (NEB), 5-3

Finish: 6th (4-3 record)

141 pounds

First Round: #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. Noah Forrider (OHIO), 7-1

Second Round: #8 Jaydin Eierman (MIZZ) dec. #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB), 9-6

Consolation Second Round: #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB) major dec. Mike Longo (OKLA), 12-4

Consolation Third Round: #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB) dec. #16 Jared Prince (NAVY), 8-5

Consolation Fourth Round: #14 Tommy Thorn (MINN) dec. #9 Colton McCrystal (NEB), 10-6

Finish: Round of 12 (3-2 record)

157 pounds

First Round: #4 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. Ryan Mosley (GW), 9-2

Second Round: #4 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. Kyle Langenderfer (ILL), 11-7

Quarterfinals: #4 Tyler Berger (NEB) sudden victory-1 #5 Joseph Smith (OKST), 3-1

Semifinals: #1 Jason Nolf (PSU) major dec. #4 Tyler Berger (NEB), 13-5

Consolation Semifinals: #2 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) major dec. #4 Tyler Berger (NEB), 10-1

Fifth-Place Match: #4 Tyler Berger (NEB) dec. #7 Dylan Palacio (CORN), 6-3

Finish: 5th (4-2 record)

184 pounds

First Round: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) tech fall Michale Fagg-Daves (RID), 17-0

Second Round: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) dec. #10 Michael Macchiavello (NCST), 6-1

Quarterfinals: #2 Bo Nickal (PSU) pin #7 TJ Dudley (NEB), 4:33

Consolation Fourth Round: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) dec. Nicholas Gravina (RUT), 4-1

Consolation Quarterfinals: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) dec. #9 Nathan Jackson (IND), 4-0

Consolation Semifinals: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) dec. #4 Nolan Boyd (OKST), 15-8

Third-Place Match: #7 TJ Dudley (NEB) pin #3 Sammy Brooks (IOWA), 2:38

Finish: 3rd (6-1 record)

197 pounds

First Round: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) pin Brett Harner (PRIN), 4:52

Second Round: #10 Kevin Beazley (ODU) pin #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB), 6:11

Consolation Second Round: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. #9 Nate Rotert (SDSU), 2-0

Consolation Third Round: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) dec. Brad Johnson (OKLA), 2-0

Consolation Fourth Round: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) major dec. #5 Matt McCutcheon (PSU), 13-2

Consolation Quarterfinals: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) major dec. #8 Ryan Wolfe (RID), 12-4

Consolation Semifinals: #3 Kollin Moore (OHST) dec. #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB), 8-4

Fifth-Place Match: #7 Aaron Studebaker (NEB) major dec. #6 Preston Weigel (OKST), 9-0

Finish: 5th (6-2 record)

Heavyweight

First Round: Mike Kosoy (NCST) dec. #13 Collin Jensen (NEB), 5-2

Consolation First Round: #13 Collin Jensen (NEB) dec. Gage Hutchison (EMU), 5-4

Consolation Second Round: #14 Thomas Haines (LHU) pin #13 Collin Jensen (NEB), 4:51

Finish: DNP (1-2 record)