Huskers place fourth at Big Ten Championships

Piscataway, N.J. - For the second-consecutive week, senior Jennie Laeng scored a 39.400 in the all-around, leading the 13th-ranked Nebraska women's gymnastics team (23-6) to a fourth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships with a score of 196.475 on Saturday at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J.

Laeng, who took fourth in the all-around standings, tied for second on bars with a score of 9.90 to earn Big Ten All-Championships Team accolades. Sienna Crouse and Taylor Houchin joined her on the team, as the pair posted scores of 9.875 to tie for third on vault. Houchin was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year following the meet.

Michigan won the Big Ten championship with a score of 197.300. Illinois took second with a score of 196.875, while Iowa was third with a score of 196.725.

Rotation One

The Huskers started the meet on beam, where they posted a strong 49.150. Houchin and Danielle Breen bookended the NU lineup with a pair of 9.85s, while Laeng and Grace Williams added solid scores of 9.825. Abbie Epperson rounded out the Husker scoring with a 9.80.

Iowa (vault) and Penn State (bars) both started the meet with scores of 49.100, while Ohio State scored a 48.975 on vault.

Rotation Two

NU was on a bye for the second rotation.

Illinois posted a 49.375 on floor for the highest score of the second rotation. Michigan scored a 49.125 on bars, while Iowa notched a 49.075 on vault and Penn State scored a 48.800 on beam.

Rotation Three

Nebraska posted a 48.975 on floor in the third rotation. Megan Schweihofer led the way with a score of 9.875, while Laeng added a 9.85 for the Big Red. Breen scored a 9.825, and Houchin and Ashley Lambert rounded out the Husker effort with scores of 9.725 and 9.70 respectively.

Michigan scored a 49.400 on beam, while Illinois scored a 49.000 on vault and Ohio State scored a 48.975 on vault.

After three rotations, Michigan led the way with a score of 98.525, followed by Illinois' 98.375. Iowa was third with a score of 98.175, while Nebraska was fourth with a score of 98.125. Ohio State (97.950) and Penn State (97.900) rounded out the field.

Rotation Four

NU moved to vault for the fourth rotation, and scored a solid 49.175. Houchin and Crouse led the way with scores of 9.875, as Crouse's score was a career high for the sophomore. Laeng added a 9.825, while Schweihofer and Lambert added scores of 9.80 for the Big Red.

Iowa scored a 49.150 on bars, while Penn State scored a 48.700 on floor and Ohio State scored a 48.600 on beam.

Rotation Five

Nebraska was on its second bye for the fifth rotation.

Michigan scored a 49.425 on floor, while Iowa posted a 49.400 on beam. Illinois scored a 49.225 on bars and Penn State scored a 48.600 on vault as the Championships headed into the final rotation.

Rotation Six

Nebraska closed the meet on bars and posted a score of 49.175. Laeng, the 2015 Big Ten bars co-champion, led the way with a score of 9.90, while Houchin posted a 9.85. Epperson added a 9.825, while Breen and Schweihofer scored a pair of 9.80s for the Huskers.

Michigan closed the meet with a 49.350 on vault to clinch the title, while Illinois scored a 49.275 on beam and Ohio State posted a 49.000 on floor.

Up Next

The Huskers will host one of six NCAA Regionals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, April 1 at 4 p.m. The meet will be streamed live at Huskers.com. NCAA regional competition consists of 36 teams determined based on their regional qualifying score and seeded by the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Committee. Included in the field are also 24 all-around competitors and 48 individual event specialists that are not on a qualifying team. Each regional will consist of six teams, four all-around competitors (not on a qualifying team), and two individual specialists per event (not on a qualifying team). The selection show to determine each team’s regional site will be streamed live on NCAA.com on Monday at 3 p.m. (CT). The top two teams from each regional, along with a total of 12 all-around competitors and event specialists, will advance to the NCAA Championships on April 14-15.



Notes

Sienna Crouse set a new career high with a 9.875 on vault

Jennie Laeng tied a career high with a 39.400 in the all-around

Name Vault Bars Beam Floor All-Around Danielle Breen -- 9.80 9.85 9.825 -- Sienna Crouse 9.875 9.525 -- -- -- Abbie Epperson 9.775 9.825 9.80 -- -- Sierra Hassel -- -- 9.75 -- -- Taylor Houchin 9.875 9.85 9.85 9.725 39.300 Jennie Laeng 9.825 9.90 9.825 9.85 39.400 Ashley Lambert 9.80 -- -- 9.70 -- Megan Schweihofer 9.80 9.80 -- 9.875 -- Grace Williams -- -- 9.825 9.675 -- Team Vault Bars Beam Floor Total Nebraska 49.175 49.175 49.150 48.975 196.475 Michigan 49.350 49.125 49.400 49.425 197.300 Illinois 49.000 49.225 49.275 49.375 196.875 Iowa 49.075 49.150 49.400 49.100 196.725 Ohio State 48.975 48.975 48.575 49.000 195.525 Penn State 48.600 49.100 48.800 48.700 195.200

Houchin Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Nebraska gymnast Taylor Houchin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, voted upon by the conference's coaches and announced following the Big Ten Championships on Saturday.

Houchin, a Republic, Mo., native, has become one of Nebraska's strongest all-around competitors in her first year as a Husker. The first-team All-Big Ten performer set a Nebraska freshman record with a 39.650 in the all-around at the Masters Classic on Feb. 25. She also tied a Nebraska freshman record with a score of 9.95 on floor twice, first at the GymQuarters Invitational on Feb. 17 and again at the Masters Classic.

Houchin was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week on Feb. 27, and Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times, on Jan. 16, Feb. 6 and Feb. 27. She was also named to the Big Ten All-Championships Team after she tied for second with a 9.875 on vault at the conference meet.

Houchin becomes Nebraska's second Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the first since 2012, when Jessie DeZiel claimed the honor.

Michigan senior Nicole Artz was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Year, while Iowa's Larissa Libby was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.