Report says replacing AFA could cost Nebraskans

A new report says the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would raise health insurance costs in Nebraska faster than in most other states.

The analysis by the left-leaning Center for American Progress was released as some members of Nebraska's congressional delegation face loud opposition to the GOP plan.

Critics of the plan say Nebraska would see larger-than-average increases because it has a disproportionate share of older and low-income residents.

The new congressional plan reduces the tax credits that many of them receive to offset their expense.

Only five states would see larger increases: Alaska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona and Wyoming.

Republican supporters of the plan say the current system isn't sustainable.

