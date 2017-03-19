Wildlife officials expanding research on pheasants

Nebraska wildlife officials are planning to expand their research about pheasants.

As part of the research, scientists will fit birds with radio collars and leg bands to learn more about their movements.

The research project involves the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Commissioner Pat Berggren says understanding what drives pheasant populations will help the state implement its pheasant plan.

The pheasants will be monitored over three years.

More details of the state pheasant plan are available online at www.Outdoornebraska.gov/pheasantplan .