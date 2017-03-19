UPDATE: residents return home after massive wildfire near Lake McConaughy

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said people returned home after a large wildfire in Western Nebraska.

It said residents were allowed to go back home Monday 8 a.m. mountain time.

The fire started late Saturday night near Lake McConaughy.

Officials said about 500 acres of land were destroyed.

They said about a dozen of buildings were affected by the fire and seven homes were lost.

The wildfire took 22 departments and several hours to get it under control, but now only one fire department is patrolling and monitoring hot spots.

There are no reported injuries or concerns about air quality at this time.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Officials say a grass fire near Lake McConaughy is finally under control after hours of burning.

They say more than 500 acres are charred, and Nebraska State Patrol says at least one home was burned in the blaze.

Officials are still on scene monitoring the area.

Dozens were evacuated this morning. They will not be able to return to their homes tonight.

Several roads leading to the lake are also still shut down.

Nebraska State Patrol is evacuating some homes near Lake McConaughy because of a fire.

Roads leading to the lake are closed. Troopers are asking people to stay away from the area.

According to the Lake McConaughy Facebook page, Highway 92 to Arthur is closed and homeowners in the area are being evacuated.

They posted that fire crews started responding before 11 Saturday night. Crews were able to tame the blaze and were released at 6 a.m.

According to the Keith County Sheriff's Office, the fire rekindled around noon Sunday and more than 15 fire departments are responding.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 8 for updates.