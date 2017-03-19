Lincoln School preparing for national chess tournament

"I will go ahead and take this," said Cameron Shively as he collect a chess piece from his opponent.

Cameron Shively advanced his knight across a life sized chess board.

"Check,” he said to his opponent.

Back and fourth, Cameron moved in toward the King.

"The king is the most valuable piece,” Shively, said. You want to try to take it, but you can't actually take it before it its checkmate."

After some thinking and some strategizing….

"You took the bishop, that means I can go ahead and do this," said Shively as he steals yet another piece from his opponent.

In the end, Shively was victorious.

Chess boards were set up at Gateway Mall Sunday afternoon by the North American Martyr School.

They held an open tournament to raise money for Super Nationals.

That tournament, held once every four years, is one of the largest tournaments in the country.

"It’s fun just playing people from all around the country," Harrison Johs, 7th Grade, said.

Coach Connor says tournaments like Super Nationals are great learning opportunities, but more than that, chess gives his students an opportunity to grow as individuals.

"Sportsmanship is important and just learning and progressing and trying to improve every year," Father Brain Connor, Coach, said.

The team is made up 115 students kindergarten through 8th grade, they plan on sending 15 of their best players.