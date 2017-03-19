Unruly passenger causes Southwest plane to land in Omaha

Eppley Airport officials say a Southwest plane made an unplanned landing in Omaha Sunday because of an unruly passenger.

They say the pilot of the flight heading from St. Louis to Seattle called in the radio tower, requesting to land because of an unruly passenger.

Once the plane was on the ground, airport police detained the male passenger.

Officials say the case has been handed over to TSA and the FBI.