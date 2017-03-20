SPECIAL REPORT: FBI Director Comey testifying in front of Intell - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

SPECIAL REPORT: FBI Director Comey testifying in front of Intelligence Committee



By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee about the allegations that Trump Tower was wire tapped.  

He is also gong to testify about Russia allegations.

