Lincoln Police investigating overnight burglaries

Lincoln Police are investigating three early morning burglaries.

The first one happened just after 1:00 a.m. at the Game Room, near 17th and O ST.

They say a suspect or suspects broke through a window and took some cell phones and a play station.

The second one happened around 1:30 a.m. at Zesto's, near 11th and South St.

They say a suspect or suspects broke though a window and took a half gallon of chocolate ice cream.

The third one happened at Popeyes Chicken around 2:00 a.m., near South 70th St. Again, Police say a suspect or suspects broke through a window and took money from the store. They did not say how much money.

Popeyes does have Surveillance video. Police did not say if they were connected. They are still investigating.