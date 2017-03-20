27th Street/I-80 interchange construction causing temporary closure

The first phase of work on the 27th Street/I-80 interchange today. Work will include the replacement of deteriorating concrete, including removal.

The construction will take place on the northbound and southbound lanes of 27th street, I-80 ramp repairs and bridge improvement, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads..

Northbound traffic will be reduced to head-to-head onto the existing southbound lanes from Wildcat Drive to Arbor Road, reducing the north and south traffic to single lanes.

The eastbound I-80 ramp on-ramp at 27th street will be closed for about 40 days.

The on-ramp is expected to reopen in 40 days.

Northbound traffic on 27th Street wanting to go east will be forced to to go westbound I-80 to the 401 exit. Motorists will be able to access the east ramp at the 402 interchange.

The second phase of work will begin during early June. It will involve removal and replacement of the southbound lanes.

Hawkins Construction Company, of Omaha Nebraska, has a nearly $4 million contract. The construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2017.

The Department of Roads project manager is Robert Traudt of Lincoln. Motorists are reminded to drive carefully during construction, expect delays and encouraged to use alternative routes.