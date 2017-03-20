UPDATE: Police release name of man found unresponsive at local business

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say 44-year-old Barry Stutzman, from Seward, was the man who died after being found unresponsive at NMC Railway Solutions Monday.

Police do not yet have a cause for the death, and are still investigating.

OSHA has opened an investigation into the fatality.

__________

Lincoln Police are investigating a death at NMC Railway Solutions near 9th and West O.

Police said employees called 911 after finding a coworker at the bottom of the stairs and unresponsive after 9 a.m. Monday.

They said the coworkers tried to perform CPR on the man until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

The man's identity and age haven't been released yet.

This is a developing story.