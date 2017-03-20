New Parks and Recreation Office opening

Posted By: Channel 8

8@klkntv.com

The Parks and Recreation Department’s new main office will open at 3140 “N” Street Tuesday, March 28.

The office at 2740 “A” Street will permanently close after business hours this Friday.

The administration, athletics planning and construction divisions will be located on the third floor of the building next to Woods Park.

The Parks divisions that are moving will not be open Monday, March 27.

Parking for the new offices is available from both “N” and “O” streets.