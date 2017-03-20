Excellence in Education: Kate Manstedt Thank You Teacher Award

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com



Kate Manstedt has been a teacher in the Lincoln School District for seven years. She works as a special education teacher at Kloefkorn Elementary School.

She was recently recognized for a 'Thank You Teacher Award'.

"I was just stunned. I couldn't even believe it. It took awhile for it to sink in," says Manstedt.

Manstedt was nominated by Alexis Verzal, a fourth grade student that she works with daily. Over the last year, Manstedt has helped to improve Alexis' reading level.

"Thank you for this beautiful gift," says Alexis.

In the nomination letter, Alexis' parents say that Manstedt saw the potential in her and never gave up.

"I think the quote that sticks out the most to me in their letter was, 'Thank you for giving her the gift of a lifetime.' And it still gives me chills now and makes me well up a little bit because I just do my job. We write goals and we set benchmarks, and that's just what we do," says Manstedt.

In total five teachers were recognized with Thank You Teacher Awards this year.

