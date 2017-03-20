Omaha plans for upgrades to parking garages - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha plans for upgrades to parking garages

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Omaha's parking division is working on upgrades that will let drivers use smartphones to pay for parking in garages and even stake out spots for major events.        

        The city's parking manager, Ken Smith, says that the division is planning for $3.5 million in projects and technology upgrades for next year. The upgrades will include restoration and maintenance of parking facilities.
        New technology will allow drivers to find and pay for parking on their phones. The division is also working to add the option of reserving parking for events on the Park Omaha app.        

        Private parking providers will also have the opportunity to use the new parking features.
        Smith says division staff will begin the process of replacing controlling parking garage payments this month.

