Man loses challenges to law barring him from having knife - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man loses challenges to law barring him from having knife

Man loses challenges to law barring him from having knife

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        A Nebraska man has lost his challenge to a state law barring felons from having knives.
        The U.S. District Judge John Gerrard dismissed Wa'il Muhannad's complaint last week, saying among other things that Muhannad failed to present facts backing up his assertion that the law was too vague.
        Muhannad filed the complaint last July. He had a meatpacking business in Dodge County for about five years until he discovered he couldn't legally have a knife with a blade longer than 3.5 inches because he's a felon.
        Muhannad said in his complaint that the law was too broad, and his attorney argued that the law doesn't take into account legitimate uses for knives other than as weapons.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.