Man loses challenges to law barring him from having knife

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A Nebraska man has lost his challenge to a state law barring felons from having knives.

The U.S. District Judge John Gerrard dismissed Wa'il Muhannad's complaint last week, saying among other things that Muhannad failed to present facts backing up his assertion that the law was too vague.

Muhannad filed the complaint last July. He had a meatpacking business in Dodge County for about five years until he discovered he couldn't legally have a knife with a blade longer than 3.5 inches because he's a felon.

Muhannad said in his complaint that the law was too broad, and his attorney argued that the law doesn't take into account legitimate uses for knives other than as weapons.