Pentatonix coming to the Nebraska State Fair

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Pentatonix, the Grammy Award-winning a cappella group from Arlington, Texas will perform Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. at the Nebraska State Fair.

Tickets, available this Friday (March 24), are $70 for pit and $40 for general admission plus gate and fees.



Pentatonix has sold more than six million albums in the U.S. alone. They’ve won three Grammy Awards and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows around the world.

