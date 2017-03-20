Tabitha Meals on Wheels reacts to proposed budget cuts

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Tabitha Meals on Wheels here in Lincoln released a statement today about President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts, which include cuts to Community Development Block Grants given to individual states to use as they choose.

Tabitha points out that Meals on Wheels is primarily funded by the Older Americans Act through Health and Human Services, which is slated for a 17.9 percent cut.

While they admit they're not sure how cuts would be dispersed, they stress the importance of Meals on Wheels to the Lincoln community.

"For the past 50 years, Tabitha, a non-profit, has been serving up Tabitha Meals on Wheels to those who rely on a hot meal to stay on their own in the comfort and safety of their home," said Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha's President and CEO, "we have countless heartwarming and heartbreaking stories that demonstrate how we've made a positive impact in both Elder and Disabled Resident's lives along with their families. As we continue to face limited funding with state Medicaid cuts looming and now this latest Meals on Wheels conversation, it is important to spotlight this lifeline program."