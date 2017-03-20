Work to Begin on L-55W, Warlick Blvd., in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

March 20, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, highway construction work is scheduled to begin the week of March 27 on L-55W, Warlick Blvd., between US-77 and N-2 in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln, Nebraska has the $7,746,662 contract. Work includes improvements to four bridges, new asphalt and concrete paving, new guardrail and drainage structures.

Motorists should expect lane closures and single-lane head-to-head traffic along the southbound lanes of L-55W south of Old Cheney. A detour for northbound traffic from Old Cheney Road to N-2 will be in place beginning the week of April 21. Motorists should also expect nighttime road closures at the Old Cheney Road Intersection starting the week of April 2. Completion of the project is anticipated in the fall of 2018, with minor work taking place in the spring of 2019.

The Department of Roads’ manager for this project is Ryan Hobelman of Lincoln. Motorists are reminded to read and adhere to construction signs and to drive cautiously through work zones and detours.