NEB T&F: Huskers Begin Outdoor Season Ranked in Top 20

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska track and field teams will begin the outdoor season this week ranked in the top 20 of the USTFCCCA Rankings that were announced on Monday.

The Nebraska men begin the season at No. 15, while the women come in at No. 18. The Huskers will compete at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Challenge hosted by Arizona State this Friday and Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.

The Husker men finished 10th at last year's NCAA Outdoor Championships and won the Big Ten outdoor team title. The Huskers return three first-team All-Americans from last year's NCAA outdoor meet, including discus national champion Nick Percy and two-time All-American Kaiwan Culmer in the triple jump.

The women tied for 46th at last year's NCAA Championships and were third at the Big Ten meet. Tierra Williams, winner of the long jump and triple jump at last year's Big Ten Outdoor Championships, was a first-team All-American in the triple jump and a second-team All-American in the long jump. The Husker women are bolstered in the outdoor season by javelin throwers Sarah Firestone and Brittni Wolczyk, as both were second-team All-Americans last year.