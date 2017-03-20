NEB WGYM: NCAA Lincoln Regional Field Announced

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The NCAA announced the 36-team field for NCAA Regional competition on Monday, including the six teams that will be competing in the NCAA Lincoln Regional on April 1 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Joining 14th-seeded Nebraska at the Regional will be second-seeded LSU and 11th-seeded Boise State, as well as No. 25 Arizona, Iowa State and Minnesota.

The meet will begin at 4 p.m. on April 1, and it will be streamed live on Huskers.com.

NCAA regional competition consists of 36 teams determined based on their regional qualifying score and seeded by the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Committee. Included in the field are also 24 all-around competitors and 48 individual event specialists that are not on a qualifying team.

A total of eight individual event specialists and two all-arounders, all from Air Force, will also be competing at the regional.

Nebraska currently has a Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) of 196.725 following a fourth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships with a score of 196.475 last Saturday. In the latest Road to Nationals Rankings that were released Monday, NU ranks in the top-15 in the nation on vault, bars and floor. The Huskers rank ninth on bars with an RQS of 49.295, 11th on floor with an RQS of 49.300 and 13th on vault with an RQS of 49.185.

LSU will enter the meet with an RQS of 197.865 following a first-place finish at the SEC Championships with a score of 198.075 last Saturday. The Tigers also won the inaugural SEC regular season championship this season and have a 20-1 record on the season. LSU, ranked No. 1 in the nation on vault with an RQS of 49.540, will bring the top vaulter in the country to Lincoln, as Ashleigh Gnat leads the nation with an RQS of 9.970 on the event.

Boise State has an RQS of 196.910 on the season and won the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference for a third-consecutive season after finishing first with a score of 197.050 at the MRGC Championship last Saturday. The Broncos are 12-4 and are led by MRGC Gymnast of the Year Shani Remme, who is tied for 17th in the nation with an all-around RQS of 39.390.

Arizona has an RQS of 195.880 on the season and finished seventh at the Pac-12 Championship last weekend. Iowa State sports an RQS of 195.750 on the year following a fourth-place finish at the Big 12 Championships, while Minnesota has an RQS of 195.420 on the year after the Golden Gophers finished eighth at the Big Ten Championships.

NU last hosted an NCAA regional in the 2005 season. Other regional sites for 2017 include Champaign, Ill., Fayetteville, Ark., Gainesville, Fla., Morgantown, W.Va. and Seattle, Wash.

The top two teams from each regional, along with the top two all-around competitors not on an advancing team, will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships, to be held April 14-15 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The top two teams from the Champaign, Fayetteville and Seattle regionals will compete in one of the semifinals, and the top two teams from the Lincoln, Gainesville and Morgantown regionals will compete in the other semifinal. In addition, the event winners at each regional site will advance to the national championships in their respective event if they are not part of a qualifying team or an all-around qualifier.

Tickets for the NCAA Lincoln Regional are available at the Nebraska Athletics Ticketing and Engagement Office. Tickets are $9 for reserved (B Level) seats, $7 for adult general admission (C Level) seats and $5 for general admission (C Level) seats for youth (high school and younger) and seniors (age 60+). The first 100 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students with a valid N-Card will get in free, after which students can be admitted for $5. Children under the age of 2 (23 months and younger) will get in free. To purchase, visit Huskers.com/tickets or call (800)-8-BIGRED.