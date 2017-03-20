Criminal Justice Informational Exp

One Nebraska organization is helping released inmates from ending up, back in prison.

The Reentry Alliance of Nebraska or R.A.N. is made up of over 40 agencies to help men and women. Monday evening, they held the first of a two part informational expo series. They say they want to inform the public and let them know what they can do to help.

"You know, how many of us have not done something in our lifetime that could have been punished by incarceration. You know we all make our mistakes and poor choices, but every one of them served their time. When their sentence is over, let it be over, and help support them, so they don't end up back in jail," says Rhonda Mattingly, Executive Director of Bridges to Hope.

According to recent data, it costs roughly $100 a day or $36,000 a year to keep an inmate in prison.