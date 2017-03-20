Unresponsive man pulled from hot tub

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police say a 22-year-old man is alive after being found unresponsive in the Fallbrook YMCA hot tub.

Rescue crews were called to the center around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening.

Police say no one saw what happened and it's unknown if the incident is medically related. They say bystanders pulled him out of the water and are unsure how long he was under.

The man was taken to the hospital.

There is no update on his condition at this time.

His identity has not yet been released.