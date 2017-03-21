Juveniles arrested for burglary

Lincoln Police arrested two 15-year-olds for burglarizing the Game Room and Zesto's.

Both businesses were burglarized Monday morning. Zesto' was also burglarized Sunday.

Both teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say they arrested the two after they were caught burglarizing A&J's Vapor and Smokeshop, near 15th and South Street.

Police say that shop was hit between 10:00 p.m. Monday and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Gregory Maddux,21, was also arrested for burglarizing the smokeshop.