Creighton suspends frat linked to student stabbing

Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Creighton University has suspended a fraternity that's been under investigation since a member was accused of stabbing another student.

The university said in a news release Monday night that Phi Kappa Psi was suspended until 2025.

The student accused of the stabbing, Christopher Wheeler, has said he has no memory of the incident. His family and attorneys have said he was forced in a fraternity hazing incident to take a hallucinogenic drug. Phi Kappa Psi representatives have denied that and say any alcohol or drug consumption by Wheeler appeared to have been voluntary.

The university said that while it was investigating the residence hall stabbing, it found violations of the university conduct code and anti-hazing policies. It said incidents investigated included underage drinking and drug distribution.