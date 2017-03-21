2 women killed in northeast Nebraska crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2 women killed in northeast Nebraska highway crash

2 women killed in northeast Nebraska crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       WALTHILL, Neb. (AP) _ Two women have been killed in a northeast Nebraska car crash.
        The crash occurred Saturday morning, just east of Walthill on Nebraska Highway 64 in Thurston County. The patrol says the car ran off the roadway, and when the driver overcorrected the car ran off the other side of the highway and rolled.
        The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol identified them as Hayla Morris and Donnette Blackbird. Their ages and hometowns weren't immediately available. A third person in the car was not injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.