Nebraska targets child care subsidies to help balance budget

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska officials are targeting a child care subsidy for lower-income families to help balance the state budget.

The proposal drew criticism Tuesday from some Nebraska lawmakers, who say the state should find other ways to address its projected revenue shortfall.

The proposal by Sen. Merv Riepe of Omaha would temporarily lift the requirement that child care rates be adjusted to between the 60th and 75 percentile of market rates for child care. The Department of Health and Human Services has signaled that it wants to keep the current rates, which were set at the 60th percentile of market rates, even if the cost of child care increases.

Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha says she opposes efforts to balance the budget on the backs of child care providers.