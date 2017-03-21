How exactly is Meals on Wheels impacted by proposed budget cuts?

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Seven days a week, 365 days a year, Sharon Hayes gets a warm meal delivered to her door. Today, I sat with her and her favorite delivery volunteer, Paulette.

"'Course, Paulette's quite friendly, you don't have to say too much and she's going to visit with you," she says, laughing. "But she's a real sweetheart. I look forward to her every Tuesday."



Meals on Wheels goes far beyond the meal.

"For about 90 percent of the people it makes them feel safe because they've got somebody to check on them," said Gina Cotton with Tabitha Meals on Wheels. "And for many of our recipients it's their only contact with the outside world."

That's why Tabitha is worried President Trump's budget proposal might mean less money for the program. They say it could potentially cost them $22,000 a month.

But J.R. Bloom with the Lancaster County Republicans says cuts may not be as drastic as you think.



"About 3 percent of the actual Meals on Wheels budget--and maybe that's a national figure--comes from these things called Community Development Block Grants, and that's what's actually proposed to be shaved down and cut," he explained.

He says these block grants are discretionary funds given to states to use as they choose, and aren't necessarily guaranteed to places like Meals on Wheels.



"Meals on Wheels is a great program, it's fantastic," he clarified. "It's funded mostly by private programs, which we think, 'absolutely, that's what America's about.'"

Bloom says the cuts aren't targeting programs like Meals on Wheels, just ambiguous grants.

Tabitha says they understand the need to tighten the belt, but they think taking money from Meals on Wheels will be costly in the long run, as emergency rooms and first responders absorb situations Tabitha can sometimes prevent.

DHHS says while they do fund home delivered meals programs, no money from Nebraska's Community Development Block Grants is even going to Tabitha. They say it's early, but they are keeping an eye on the budget proposal and future cuts.