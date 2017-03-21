NEB Softball: Huskers Host Omaha Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

LINCOLN –The Nebraska softball team welcomes in-state rival Omaha to Bowlin Stadium on Wednesday afternoon for a mid-week matchup between two of the state’s three Division I programs.

The Huskers and Mavericks will throw first pitch at 3 p.m. and the game can be watched with a subscription to BTN Plus or listened to for free on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG College Husker Sorts Network. Tickets are also available for purchase by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED, by visiting the ticket page of Huskers.com or on game day at the Bowlin Stadium ticket window.

Both Nebraska and Omaha have already played this week, with the Huskers losing a late lead in a 7-5 loss at Wichita State on Monday. UNO fell to New Mexico State, 14-6 in six innings, on Tuesday.

The Huskers are in the midst of one of their busiest stretches of the year as Wednesday’s matchup will mark Nebraska’s fifth game in five days. By first pitch on Wednesday, in a span of 99 hours, the Huskers will have swept a three-game home series from New Mexico State, traveled to Wichita to face the Shockers and returned home to host the Mavs.

The busy stretch continues this weekend, when the Huskers open Big Ten Conference play by welcoming No. 8 Minnesota to Bowlin Stadium for a three-game series. When the teams open their series on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Nebraska will be playing its sixth game in seven days against three different opponents. Minnesota meanwhile will be playing its first game in seven days on Friday, as the Gophers have been off since sweeping a doubleheader at Pacific last Saturday by a combined score of 22-1.

Husker Defense Making Strides

Nebraska has shuffled both its infield and outfield defense recently, and the results have been positive.

• The Huskers did not commit an error at Wichita State on Monday, marking only their third errorless game this season and first in 10 games.

• Nebraska has committed only three errors in its last four games. In their previous four games, the Huskers committed 10 errors.

• NU has turned four double plays in its last four games.

• Senior Rachel Arthur has started three of the past four games at shortstop and has committed only one error.

Tough at the Top

After experimenting with four different leadoff batters and seven different two-hole hitters over the first 21 games, NU may have found its 1-2 punch at the top of the lineup in sophomore Alyvia Simmons and senior MJ Knighten.

• Simmons has led off with Knighten batting second each of the past three games. During that time, the duo is a combined 14-for-23 (.609) with five doubles, seven RBIs, seven stolen bases and nine runs.

• In their three games batting first and second, Simmons and Knighten have combined to average nearly five hits and two extra-base hits per game, while scoring a combined average of three runs per contest.

• In Nebraska’s last game at Wichita State on Monday, Simmons (2-for-4) and Knighten (3-for-4) combined for all five Husker hits and three of Nebraska’s five runs.

• Both Simmons and Knighten have produced multiple hits in each of the last three games, with Simmons totaling six hits in that stretch and Knighten eight hits.

Sophomore Simmons Surging

Sophomore Alyvia Simmons battled an elbow injury early this season, but she has emerged of late.

• Simmons, who is the only Husker to start a game at all three outfield spots this season, has emerged as Nebraska’s leadoff hitter the past three games.

• Simmons has reached base safely in a career-best 10 consecutive games, tying for the longest streak by a Husker this season.

• During her streak of reaching base safely in 10 consecutive games, Simmons is 12-for-31 (.387) with one triple, three doubles, three walks, three stolen bases, six RBIs and seven runs.

• Simmons has produced multiple hits in four consecutive games, going 7-for-16 (.438) during the streak with two doubles and three RBIs.

• Simmons produced her first career three-hit game last Saturday vs. New Mexico State, and she has tied her career high with two runs scored the past two games.

Knighten Earns Big Ten Weekly Honor

Senior MJ Knighten was named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week on Monday following her outstanding performance in the Huskers’ three-game sweep of New Mexico State. The weekly honor was the second of Knighten’s career.

• Knighten went 7-for-11 (.636) in the series with three doubles, one home run, four RBIs and six runs. She averaged 2.3 hits per game, 2.0 runs per contest, 1.3 runs per game and 1.3 extra-base hits per game.

Knighten Settling In at the Plate

After a slow start to her senior season, All-American MJ Knighten has settled in at the plate.

• After batting only .152 (5-for-33) during the first three weeks of the season, Knighten has batted .475 (19-for-40) over the past three weeks, including Monday’s game at Wichita State.

• Knighten has produced multiple hits and produced at least one run and one RBI in four consecutive games. She is 10-for-15 (.667) during the stretch with one homer, three doubles, five RBIs, five stolen bases and seven runs.

• Knighten has as many hits in her last 15 at bats (10) as she did in her first 47 at bats this season.

• Knighten did not have an RBI in the first 17 games this season, but she has seven RBIs in the last seven games.

• She has five extra-base hits in her last 20 at bats after having only three doubles in her first 53 at bats.

• Knighten has also stolen five bases in the past three games, including back-to-back games with a career-high two steals. Knighten’s eight stolen bases on the year have tied her career high.

Scouting Omaha (9-19)

Omaha is 9-19 following a 14-6 six-inning home loss on Tuesday to New Mexico State, whom the Huskers swept in a three-game series over the weekend. UNO went 1-4 at Kansas’ Rock Chalk Challenge last weekend. The Mavs have lost four straight and nine of their last 11. Omaha has faced a tough schedule and owns wins over No. 11 Utah and Stanford.

Offensively, Omaha is hitting .256 as a team while averaging 3.3 runs per game. Lia Mancuso leads the Mavs with a .357 average, 30 hits, six doubles and 11 stolen bases in 12 tries. Kelly Pattison boasts a .325 average and is tied for the team lead with four home runs and leads the Mavs with 18 RBIs. Lizzie Noble is batting .300 with one triple, while Nicole Warren is hitting .270 with three homers and 12 RBIs. Vicky Kinney has also hit three home runs while batting .236 and producing 16 RBIs. Kaitlynn Hunt has only started 11 games but is hitting .333.

Defensively, UNO is allowing 5.9 runs per game. The Mavericks are averaging 1.5 errors per game, which have led to more than one unearned run per game. In the circle, Omaha owns a 5.15 team ERA, and opponents are batting .334 against the Mavs with 25 home runs. UNO has posted more walks (75) than strikeouts (67).

Abbie Clanton and Laura Roecker have been Omaha’s primary pitchers this season. Clanton has thrown a team-high 84.0 innings, while Roecker has made a team-high 23 appearances while starting 17 of the Mavs’ 28 games. Clanton has compiled a 4-9 record with one save and a 4.33 ERA. Roecker is 5-9 with two saves and a 5.36 ERA. Anna Albaugh (0-1, 8.79 ERA in 14.1 IP) rounds out the UNO staff.