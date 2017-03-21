Zoo Themed License Plate Now Available

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

Nebraska drivers can now choose a license plate with an Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium design. The design features an iconic African bull elephant set against a dusk sky. “The Omaha community has a big sense of pride in the Zoo, we are so excited that Nebraska drivers can show their support by ordering the license plate.” said Dennis Pate, Zoo Director.

This new plate will spread awareness of the Zoo which will ultimately help support conservation and education initiatives. The Zoo themed license plate is available exclusively through the DMV for a $70 annual fee. It is classified as an Organizational Plate and therefore cannot be customized.

The specialty plate can be purchased on the DMV website at this web address: https://www.nebraska.gov/dmv/splate/index.cgi. Anyone wanting additional information can call the DMV at (402) 471-3918.