World Down Syndrome Day breaking stigmas

You wouldn't guess that Amanda is living with a disability just listening to her play the piano.

Amanda has Down Syndrome.

"I play piano, that's my talent,” Amanda Marshbanks, said. “I have done it many, many years now.”

The 37-year-old emphasizes the ability within her disability.

In addition to the piano: she plays basketball, swims, and runs track.

Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day. People across the World are hosting events and turning to social media to show how exceptional those living with down syndrome truly are.

Charlie is a perfect example. He is non–verbal, but uses a voice machine to communicate.

"My name is Charlie and I have down syndrome," Charlie Connett, said.

Even though he can't say it, Charlie knows that, sometimes, people look at him differently.

"He is more aware of people staring at him like "am I different, am I really all that different,” Sherry Connett, Charlie’s mom, said.

The only different thing worth noticing about Charlie is his ability to inspire others.

"The lessons you learn and the compassion, not only for Charlie, but just everyone around you,” Sherry, said. “You learn to be a very tolerable person."

Charlie and Amanda don't need a world holiday to prove just how amazing they are. They fight the stigma associated with the mental disabilities in their everyday lives.

"I enjoy doing activities just like everyone else," Charlie, said.

If you take anything away from this day: whether it's a picture, event, or a supportive fashion statement, Charlie wants you to remember one thing today and everyday.

"Treat people fair," Charlie, said.

The Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska is hosted a free event Tuesday evening. It's was a public celebration for those living with Down Syndrome. It was at the National Guard Armory and around 225 attended. There was a bounce house, obstacle course, a performance by Capital City Dance Shack, and balloon creations by Blinky the clown.