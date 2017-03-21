LES scam warning

A warning tonight from Lincoln Electric System.

"LES will not do any outbound calls requiring payment, asking for information. If you do receive a phone call with anybody threatening to shut of power or demanding payment, that's usually a scam so hang up and contact the local authorities," says Rachel Barth, LES Communications Specialist.

Scammers may be targeting customers in the Lincoln area. Here's what they do, they call you and say you owe money on your bill. Then they'll tell you to get a Money Pak or Green Dot card to load with payment. LES says don't fall for it.

"Just give us a call to verify everything is alright with your account. Around this time of year we do see an uptick in scams. It's always good to verify everything is okay with your account just don't give out any financial information," says Barth.

If you think someone is trying to scam you, please call police.