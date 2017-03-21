duplex-evacuated-due-to-carbon-monoxide

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

One Lincoln family is waking up in their own beds this morning after a hazmat scare.

The resident from this house on Washington street called 911 last night at around 8:30 after smelling a strong gas from her garage.

Fire crews checked the carbon monoxide levels and they say it was not at a harmful level.

Crews say the smell was caused from the parked car in the garage.

Fire Chief says, "I feel good we can leave and know everyone was safe."

After hours of waiting outside.. Fire officials allowed the residents to return home.

Lincoln fire and rescue says there was no psychical damage to the home.. And no one was hurt.