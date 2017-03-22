Police find car stuck on retaining wall; man hanging by leg

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Lincoln Police say they were called to a crash near 91st and Hwy 2 around 1 a.m. Wednesday. They say 78-year-old Larry Field of Lincoln was driving east on the nearby Menards service road, then drove off into a large grassy area. Officers say when they arrived, the car was hanging off an 8-10ft retaining wall, and Field was hanging from the car by one leg, upside down.

Field was taken to the hospital, and cited with DUI and willful reckless driving. Police say they found three empty bottles of wine in the car.