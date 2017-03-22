Man shot during store robbery has died, Omaha police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a man shot outside an Omaha convenience store has died.

The Omaha Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that 25-year-old Laron Rogers died of injuries suffered March 6 and that the case is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been reported.

The shooting occurred in the parking of Ames Avenue Convenience Store.