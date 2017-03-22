Man shot during store robbery has died, Omaha police say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man shot during store robbery has died, Omaha police say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a man shot outside an Omaha convenience store has died.        

        The Omaha Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that 25-year-old Laron Rogers died of injuries suffered March 6 and that the case is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been reported.
        The shooting occurred in the parking of Ames Avenue Convenience Store. 

