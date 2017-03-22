Keeping ahead of a brain injury

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

A concussion is any bump, blow, or jolt on the head. Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska is trying to re-educate people about just how dangerous a bump on the head can be. While 80 percent of concussions resolve themselves within a few weeks, if headaches, dizziness, or exhaustion stick around, you need to get help--and the sooner, the better.

"We especially see that with kids in school," said Peggy Reisher with BIA said. "If they're not able to follow through with their coursework as they used to be."

The alliance partnered with Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln to spread the word. They talked about early response, rest, and rehab.

"The key is as that as you go through that systematic progression that you remain symptom free," said Brook Murtaugh with Madonna. "If symptoms return then you have to slow down and kind of go back a step."

There was a spotlight on youth sports, asking parents and coaches to be vigilant.

"We want kids to be active we want kids to play," Reisher went on. "But just be aware the signs and symptoms. Educate yourself about what are the signs and symptoms of a concussion, and if you see it, remove the kid. Kind of, when in doubt, sit them out."

The Brain Injury Alliance says it can be easy to write behavioral symptoms of a concussion off as teen moods, but it could be sign that a young athlete needs help.



"It's those that are on the emotional side that you just feel like, I'm going crazy," Reisher said. "Nobody understands what's going on in my head."

The BIA is holding their 11th conference in Lincoln Thursday and Friday to help people learn more.