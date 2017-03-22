Creighton's Foster & Patton Honored on NABC's All-District Teams

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Creighton Athletics
OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton's Marcus Foster and Justin Patton have been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on the All-District 5 Team. Foster is a First Team selection, while Patton landed a spot on the Second Team.
Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC, these student-athletes and coaches represent the finest basketball players and coaches across America. District 5 consists of the 10 BIG EAST schools: Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John's, Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.
A junior from Wichita Falls, Texas, Foster has previously been named a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST pick, as well as a U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI selection. He averaged 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He leads the BIG EAST with 245 made field goals, and also paced the Bluejays with 75 free throws made and 73 three-point baskets. Foster was a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 28, Dec. 26), one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, and one of 30 candidates for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Award. Foster was previously named a Second Team All-District 8 choice by the NABC following his freshman season at Kansas State.
Foster is Creighton's first representative on the NABC's All-District First Team since Doug McDermott was named the the organization's National Player of the Year in 2013-14.
A 7-foot center, Patton led Creighton with 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game, and was second on the club with 12.9 points per game. The Omaha, Neb., native owned 72 dunks during his redshirt freshman season, which has helped him rank second nationally in field goal percentage (.676). Patton owned 28 games of 10 or more points, including four games of 20 or more. He was previously a unanimous pick to the BIG EAST's All-Freshman Team, a Second Team All-BIG EAST choice, and the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year.
The District 5 First Team consisted of Foster, Josh Hart (Villanova), Trevon Bluiett (Xavier), Jalen Brunson (Villanova) and Angel Delgado (Seton Hall). Joining Patton on the Second Team was Khadeen Carrington (Seton Hall), Andrew Chrabascz (Butler), Shamorie Ponds (St. John's) and Kelan Martin (Butler). Providence's Ed Cooley was selected as District 5 Coach of the Year.
Creighton finished the 2016-17 season last Friday with a 25-10 record while playing in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
District 5
First Team
Josh Hart, Villanova
Trevon Bluiett, Xavier
Jalen Brunson, Villanova
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall
Marcus Foster, Creighton
Second Team
Justin Patton, Creighton
Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall
Andrew Chrabascz, Butler
Shamorie Ponds, St. John's
Kelan Martin, Butler
District 5 Coach of the Year: Ed Cooley, Providence
