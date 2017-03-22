Woman sentenced to year in jail for Lincoln bank robbery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 21-year-old woman accused of robbing a Lincoln bank branch has been given a year in jail.

Court records say Nicole Biehl was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court. She'd been accused of using a knife to threaten a clerk when robbing a Pinnacle Bank branch Sept. 6. No one was injured.

The records say Biehl pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and a weapons count after prosecutors dropped a robbery charge. =The judge credited Biehl for 194 days already served and sentenced her to three years of probation for the weapons crime.