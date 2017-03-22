Nebraska moves closer to creating radon safety task force

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers have moved one step closer to creating a radon task force that would develop minimum standards for new construction projects.

Senators voted 37-0 on Wednesday to advance the bill through a first-round vote.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that rises out of soil and fills buildings that aren't properly ventilated. It's the nation's second-leading cause of lung cancer, and Nebraska has the nation's third-highest radon levels.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha says he introduced it to start addressing radon's public health risks. The task force would report its recommendations to lawmakers and the governor by April 15, 2018.

Two more votes are required before the bill goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.