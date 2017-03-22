NEB WRES: 12 Wrestlers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Recognition

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska wrestling team produced 12 Academic All-Big Ten Team members, when the list was released by the conference on Wednesday.

Seniors Aaron Studebaker, Tim Lambert and Eric Coufal are each making their fourth appearance on the list. Studebaker, a Raymond, Neb., native, is majoring in animal science and earned All-America honors at the NCAA Championships over the weekend. Lambert also competed at the NCAA Championships, making his fourth appearance in the tournament. Coufal, a Howells, Neb., native, is majoring in agricultural economics.

Eric Montoya and Mitchell Maginnis each earned Academic All-Big Ten accolades for the third time. Montoya became an All-American for the second time with his sixth-place finish at the NCAA Championships. Maginnis is a nutrition science major from Grand Island, Neb.

Tyler Berger, Brian Peska and Aris Shino are each two-time honorees. Berger finished fifth at the NCAA Championships over the weekend to make the All-America podium for the first time. Peska is a social science education major from Omaha, Neb. Shino, a Merino, Colo., native, is majoring in nutrition science.

First-time honorees for the Huskers are Justin Arthur, Eric Engler, David Jensen and Jordan Shearer.

This year’s dozen increases Nebraska’s total to 59 honorees since joining the conference in 2011. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be letterwinners who are in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.