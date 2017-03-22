NEB WGYM: Nine Nebraska Gymnasts Named Academic All-Big Ten

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nine Nebraska gymnasts were named Academic All-Big Ten, as the conference released its winter honorees on Wednesday.

Danielle Breen (junior, Ames, Iowa – Accounting), Kelli Chung (redshirt freshman, Torrance, Calif. – Biological Sciences), Sienna Crouse (sophomore, Fargo, N.D. – Business Administration), Megan Kuo (redshirt freshman, Arcadia, Calif. – Mathematics Education), Jennie Laeng (senior, West Middlesex, Pa. – Psychology), Ashley Lambert (senior, Newport News, Va. – Advertising & Public Relations), Megan Schweihofer (sophomore, China, Mich. – Accounting), Kami Shows (redshirt freshman, Winchester, Calif. – Child, Youth & Family Studies) and Grace Williams (junior, Linden Michigan – Elementary & Special Education K-6) each earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the 2017 season. The nine honorees is tied for the second-highest total in the conference and gives NU 183 total academic all-conference members in program history and 47 since joining the Big Ten before the 2012 season.

Breen was one of 12 honorees across eight sports and the only women’s gymnast to be honored for a perfect cumulative grade-point average, as she earned a spot on the team for a second time. Laeng and Lambert each earned recognition for the third time, and Williams earned the honor for a second year in a row. Chung, Crouse, Kuo, Schweihofer and Shows each earned a spot on the team for a first time.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be letterwinners who are in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

The Huskers will return to action at the NCAA Lincoln Regional on April 1 at 4 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. For ticket information, visit Huskers.com/Tickets, and for more information on the meet, visit the NCAA Lincoln Regional Central page.

