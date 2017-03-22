Upcoming Seminars about Emerald Ash Borer

In 2016, Emerald Ash Borer was confirmed in Omaha and Greenwood. All ash tree species will be at risk of attack by this insect as EAB spreads. Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County and the Nebraska Forest Service are presenting two seminars about Emerald Ash Borer to provide property owners with the information they need to make good decisions about their ash trees.

* Tuesday, April 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

* Saturday, May 6, 9-11 a.m.

Both workshops will be held at the Lancaster Extension Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln. Registration is required at least three days prior to each seminar by calling 402-441-7180. Cost is $15 per person or couple.

Insecticide treatments against Emerald Ash Borer are available, but can cause cumulative damage to trees. Treatments are NOT recommended until EAB has been confirmed within 15 miles of your location. Northeast Lincoln is within 15 miles of Greenwood.