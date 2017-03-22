NEB MGYM: 15 Huskers Named to Academic All-Big Ten Team

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team produced 15 Academic All-Big Ten picks, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Nebraska had the most honorees across all men's gymnastics teams, coming ahead of Penn State (12), Minnesota (10), Ohio State (10), Illinois (eight), Iowa (seven) and Michigan (three).

Additionally, the NU men's gymnastics team, along with NU's swimming and diving team, had the most honorees across the six Husker teams on the list (men's basketball, men's gymnastics, wrestling, women's swimming and diving, women's gymnastics and women's basketball). For a complete list, see attachment.

Four-time recipient and All-American Austin Epperson (criminology and criminal justice) highlights the list. Three-time recipients include Connor Adamsick (civil engineering) and Sanjaya Roy (psychology).

Antonio Castro (computer science), Joshua Everitt (criminology and criminal justice), Daniel Leal (marketing), Alex Magsam (biological systems engineering), Brenon Sommers (hospitality, restaurant and tourism management), Chris Stephenson (biology) and Andrew Zymball (nutrition and health sciences) are all earning the award for the second time in their career.

Huskers named to the list for the first time include Travis Gollott (criminology and criminal justice), Jordan King (computer science), Austin Lober (accounting), Anton Stephenson (nutrition and health sciences) and Coleman Tokar (mathematics education).

The group brings the team total to 59 since joining the conference prior to the 2012 season.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be in at least their second academic year at their institution and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

The Huskers are back in action on March 25 as they welcome Minnesota to the Bob Devaney Center for Senior Day. Competition is set for 4 p.m. and will be televised live on BTN, BTN2GO and the BTN2GO mobile app.