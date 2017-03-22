Creighton's Marcus Foster To Return in 2017-18

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- Marcus Foster has announced that he will be returning to Creighton in 2017-18.

“Coach Mac is a great coach. We have the best fans in the country and the best teammates. There’s no reason not to come back,” said Foster.



A Wichita Falls, Texas, native, Foster was a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST pick, as well as a U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI selection and a NABC All-District 5 First Team choice as a junior in 2016-17. He averaged 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He leads the BIG EAST with 245 made field goals, and also paced the Bluejays with 75 free throws made and 73 three-point baskets. Foster was a two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week (Nov. 28, Dec. 26), one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, and one of 30 candidates for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Award.



Creighton finished the 2016-17 season last Friday with a 25-10 record while playing in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons.